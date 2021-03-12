Installation of the third RotaJET running as planned

The third RotaJET in Arnsberg is scheduled to start production later this year. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Alongside flexibility and professionalism, it is especially the print quality of Koenig & Bauer’s RotaJET press which continues to convince not only the responsible managers at Interprint GmbH but also – and above all – an ever greater number of customers. The Arnsberg-based decor printer has already successfully developed and sampled numerous new products. “Variable job volumes, longer repeat lengths, design flexibility and new colour combinations are factors which make the RotaJET from Koenig & Bauer so interesting for our customers,” says Robert Bierfreund, managing director of Interprint GmbH.

The third RotaJET in Arnsberg is scheduled to start production later this year. Despite Covid-19 and the associated restrictions, the press was delivered in record time. Once the installation is completed, Interprint will be equipped to process web widths up to 225 cm. The company will then be able to offer digital production for all the typical formats demanded by the decor branch and can add further new products to its portfolio.

“We have built up the most extensive digital decor printing capacity in the world by far. The future is digital, but at the same time digital is already reality. Our customers are showing constantly increasing interest in digitally printed products,” Robert Bierfreund continues.

Back in 2014, the company was the first decor printer to invest in wide-format single-pass inkjet technology. In the meantime, a strong and trustful partnership has developed between Interprint and Koenig & Bauer. This cooperation and the technology lead it brings are also highly valued by the Toppan Group, of which Interprint has been a member since October 2019.

With the installation of the RotaJET 225 at Interprint, there are now three practically identical presses on the market for industrial decor printing. Christoph Müller, member of the executive board of Koenig & Bauer AG, says: “We are seeing significantly increased interest in our presses, both in the packaging sector and from decor printers. In contrast to other, less productive systems, they serve our customers as an efficient and profitable means of production for the full spectrum of short, medium and even long runs. Moreover, our modular concept allows us to offer each and every customer an individually tailored press with the optimal level of automation.”

Almost 20 industrial single-pass digital presses from Koenig & Bauer (including HP PageWide T1190 and T1100 models), with web widths of up to 2.8 m and production speeds of up to 305 m/min, are currently already in use or have been sold and are awaiting installation.

Source: Company Press Release