Rondo-Pak, a US-based print and packaging solutions provider for life science and consumer healthcare industries, has installed new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 die cutter to increase productivity.

The die cutter has been installed and commissioned at Rondo-Pak’s manufacturing facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico in September this year.

Koenig & Bauer said that the press, an integral part of the firm’s production, has proved its ruggedness, efficiency, and high speed for nearly three months.

Rondo-Pak president and COO Bob Reilley said: “The new Optima 106 die cutter has increased our productivity, which is especially important as we continue to grow.

“We have seen a significant increase in our die-cutting output with excellent results.”

The Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106 flatbed die cutter is integrated with a grip edge removal system, which features inflated clamps that fix the wooden templates for optimal and secure positioning and reduces makeready time.

The grip edge trim can be effective removed to reduce downstream steps on each job thus saving time and related labour expenses, the firm noted.

Reilley said that the firm invests in the latest print and finishing technology to ensure product quality and maximum efficiency.

Reilley added: “And our knowledge of customer processes makes us a partner for cost-efficient and GMP-compliant pharmaceutical packaging.

“Our quick turn times assure the timeliness of our customer’s product launches through our Supply On Demand solution. We use the latest and most sophisticated technology to ensure that our customers get the greatest value for their budget.

“The new Optima 106 is one of our most recent investment acquisitions as part of this goal.”

Last year, Canada-based folding carton manufacturer Ingersoll Paper Box (IPB) purchased the Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106K die cutter to boost production and efficiency.