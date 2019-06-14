Roland DGA Corporation, a provider of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, has introduced the new Texart RT-640M – an intelligent multi-function dye-sublimation printer that gives users the freedom to print directly onto coated polyester fabrics, or to sublimation transfer paper, using the same specially-formulated Texart SBL3 sublimation inks.

Image: Roland DGA's Texart RT-640M printer. Photo: courtesy of Roland DGA Corporation.

The innovative Texart RT-640M simplifies dye-sublimation production for soft-signage with its direct-to-textile print option, while maintaining the versatility of printing to transfer paper for creating sublimated apparel, décor, rigid signage, and hard goods.

Versatile, reliable and affordably priced, the RT-640M boasts advanced features that maximize print quality, productivity and convenience. The media take-up incorporates adjustable front rollers for no-skew printing, as well as magnet weights for improved tensioning and performance. State-of-the-art 8-channel print heads deliver unmatched color and image results on a wide range of materials, while optimizing ink coverage for lower operating costs. Designed to bring out the best in the RT-640M, Roland’s Texart SBL3 inks are available in 4-color (CMYK), 8-color (CMYKLcLmOrVi), and 8-color fluorescent (CMYKOrViFyFp) configurations. The RT-640M also offers users the advantages of the Roland Bulk Ink Switching System, which features 1000 cc pouches and automatically switches to a back-up pouch for non-stop printing in 4-color configuration. Users will also appreciate the ink collection channel within the platen of the RT-640M, designed to facilitate direct printing onto mesh, flag, voile and other thin textiles.

The Texart RT-640M comes with included ErgoSoft Roland Edition 2 software, which offers unique tools for textile dye-sublimation applications and allows users to RIP up to eight jobs simultaneously. ErgoSoft Roland Edition 2 boasts an Aurelon PDF engine with 64-bit native support, plus unlimited hot folders and job cost estimation, a new smart fill function, rectangular image nesting, variable data, a huge range of color profiles, and more.

“The RT-640M is an unbeatable investment for anyone looking to get into the dye-sublimation market,” said Lily Hunter, Roland DGA Product Manager, Textiles and Consumable Supplies. “This value-packed inkjet offers the most flexibility you can get in an entry-level sublimation printer. Its multi-function capabilities allow users to easily and cost-effectively produce everything from flags, soft signage and backlit signage to ChromaLuxe photo panels, apparel, and décor.”

Source: Company Press Release