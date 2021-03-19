Rohrer serves customers in different retail industries, including office, beauty, auto-aftermarket, hardware and other household segments

Wellspring Capital has acquired retail packaging company Rohrer. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Wellspring Capital Management has completed the acquisition of US-based packaging company Rohrer from ShoreView Industries for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Ohio, Rohrer uses advanced manufacturing technologies for the production of retail packaging solutions.

Rohrer CEO Steve Wirrig said: “Rohrer has found an excellent fit with Wellspring. We believe Wellspring shares our vision of delivering innovative consumer packaging solutions.

“This partnership supports the continued growth of our business so we can provide industry-leading packaging solutions for our customers.”

Rohrer, which was established in 1973, offers a range of consumer packaging solutions such as printed paperboard products and thermoformed plastic products.

The company also offers ezCombo, which is said to be the industry’s largest combination run programme for printed and thermoformed packaging.

Rohrer serves customers in different retail industries, including office, beauty, auto-aftermarket, hardware, and many other household segments.

The company’s product portfolio includes blister cards, blister packaging, clamshell packaging, folding cartons and sleeves, as well as displays, trays, rounds and lids.

Rohrer will hold its CEO, as well as its existing management team and employees. It will also continue to operate from the Wadsworth headquarters in Ohio and seven additional manufacturing facilities.

In October 2018, Rohrer acquired retail packaging solutions designer and manufacturer Transparent Container.

Wellspring Capital managing partner Matthew Harrison said: “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Rohrer.

“Rohrer represents a highly compelling investment opportunity in the consumer packaging space led by an exceptional management team. The transaction is an attractive extension of Wellspring’s packaging sector investment strategy.”