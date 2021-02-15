Schela Plast, located near Billund in Denmark, currently employs over 40 people, serving both local and international markets in similar sectors to Robinson

Robinson acquires Danish business Schela Plast. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Robinson – the manufacturer specialising in value-added custom packaging – has acquired the Danish company Schela Plast.

This major investment is part of the company’s dynamic development strategy allowing Robinson to continue to build on its bespoke, customised model and align with its multi-national customers on the back of three years of successful growth. Offering a complete packaging solution, from cap to bottle, the acquisition of Schela Plast adds geographical reach into Northern Europe further strengthening Robinson’s existing position in the UK and Eastern Europe.

Schela Plast, located near Billund in Denmark, currently employs over 40 people, serving both local and international markets in similar sectors to Robinson. Schela Plast is aligned in the market sectors that we serve and similarly has seen an increase in demand for personal care and household product packaging due to the Covid pandemic. Established in 1971 Schela Plast offers extrusion blow moulded (EBM) packaging and in 2020 produced more than 50 million products. The company boasts both tool making and product design capability and a very broad range of bottle and container sizes. With the high usage of recycled content and renewable materials, its sustainable portfolio marries up perfectly with Robinson’s. The additional technical and design capabilities will help continue to meet the growing needs of Robinson’s customers while increasing capacity and delivering mutual benefit for Robinson and its customers. Robinson will continue to invest in new machinery in both the UK and Poland to ensure they remain agile and flexible in decision making and speed of execution as they support key customers locally.

EO Dr Helene Roberts says the acquisition is an exciting evolution in the Robinson journey. She says: “This is the ideal progression for us, only made possible because both companies are aligned in purpose, core values, and relevance for our customer base. This transition is not only driven by efficiencies but more importantly, with planned expansion in our existing customer base, will create jobs in support of Robinson being a future-fit organisation. We always go above and beyond to create a sustainable future for our people and our planet and this acquisition adds value on so many levels”.

Robinson’s strategy to grow revenues profitably ahead of the market is supplemented with this complementary investment, enabling the business to gain scale with a continued focus on serving customers in the food, homecare, and personal care markets. Both Robinson and Schela Plast are successful businesses in their own right and will learn from each other, sharing best practice across all sites.

Morten Jeppesen, Managing Director of the Schela Plast business in Denmark, says: “We are thrilled to become a part of the Robinson family, a company that holds the same ambitions and values as ourselves, prioritising its customers and its people. We are complementary organisations, with agility, confidence, and the highest customer service. Like us, they are deeply committed to sustainable development and offer a unique packaging experience for a wide range of customers”.

The partnership means a more localised EBM offering for our northern European customers – key to sustainability, which is at the heart of Robinson’s business strategy. Many companies in Europe and the UK are returning to regionalised production in the pandemic and as transport is a significant contributor to carbon credentials in the supply chain, the location of Schela Plast is a valuable addition to Robinson’s sustainability strategy.

Source: Company Press Release