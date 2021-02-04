START, a nutrition label for responsible aluminium, allows businesses to provide transparency on the product for consumers

Rio Tinto has introduced new digital sustainability label for aluminium. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Rio Tinto has introduced a new digital sustainability label, called START, to provide transparency on aluminium.

START, which is a nutrition label for responsible aluminium, will enable businesses to provide consumers with transparency on where and how the products they purchase are made.

The new sustainable label will allow end-users to make informed choices regarding the purchased products to easily differentiate between end products based on their environmental, social and governance credentials.

The blockchain technology will help provide digital sustainability label to the customers, which is similar to a nutrition label observed on food and drink packaging.

Furthermore, key details are provided to customers regarding the site where the aluminium was responsibly produced.

The label is based on ten criteria: carbon footprint, water use, recycled content, energy sources, community investment, safety performance, diversity in leadership, business integrity, regulatory compliance and transparency.

Rio Tinto is offering the START sustainability label for aluminium via its managed operations across the globe.

Via START, the company will also offer technical expertise through a sustainability advisory service and support for customers focusing on developing sustainability offerings, benchmark and improve performance, support sourcing goals and access to green financing.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said: “START is a significant step forward for the aluminium industry as the first offering of this kind, setting a new standard on transparency, traceability and responsible production from mine to market.

“Our vision is that our customers can showcase the sustainability of the aluminium they purchase from Rio Tinto to their consumers, delivering full value from our responsible production.”

In October last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev entered into a memorandum of understanding with Rio Tinto to produce beer cans using Rio Tinto’s low-carbon aluminium made with renewable hydropower along with recycled content.