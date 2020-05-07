The 100% recyclable SmartCAN is said to be a modern approach to the classic composite canister

The new SmartCAN is completely recyclable. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

US-based plastic container manufacturer Ring Container Technologies has teamed up with food manufacturer John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to develop lightweight recyclable snack foods packaging, SmartCAN.

Ring Container said it has been supplying PET snack containers to JBSS for seven years.

However, as part of sustainability efforts, JBSS has collaborated with Ring Container to develop the 100% recyclable SmartCAN, which is said to be a modern approach to the classic composite canister.

The new packaging retains the size and shape of the previously used PET snack containers, Ring said.

JBSS senior packaging engineer Eric Hermes said: “The rationale was two-fold. First, customers and consumers are looking for primary packages that can be easily recycled, and SmartCAN has a clear advantage over composite cans when it comes to recyclability and in-home reusability.

“Second, rising costs for composite cans make it more difficult to continue to provide consumers with the products they love at prices they can afford.”

Fully recyclable SmartCAN provides improved transparency

The SmartCAN provides improved transparency to allow consumers to see the product before opening the container.

Ring Container Technologies business development vice-president Tim Ferrel said: “The sizes and shelf presence are the same, thereby not disrupting shopper familiarity, but the container is entirely recyclable.

“SmartCAN is certified as widely recyclable by How2Recycle, which provides consistent and transparent on-package recycling information to consumers in North America.”

Earlier this year, Ring Container has announced it has joined standardised labelling system How2Recycle as its 200th member.

How2Recycle label on packaging will help consumers in educating steps required to ensure the materials are prepared correctly prior to recycling, the plastic container manufacturer noted.