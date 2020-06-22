Investment in the new box making machine is aimed to meet the growing demand for printed corrugated packaging

Rigid Containers installed Mitsubishi Evol box maker. (Credit: Rigid Container/ VPK Packaging Group)

Rigid Containers, a is part of the VPK Packaging Group, has installed the Mitsubishi Evol press at its Wellington facility in the South West of England, UK.

The investment in new quick-set box maker is a part of the company’s £4m investment intended to advance operations at the Wellington site and meet the increasing demand for sustainable printed corrugated boxes.

Capable of running at speeds of 350 blanks per minute, the Mitsubishi Evol quick-set box maker is equipped to print up to four colours.

The machine has been designed to meet the surging demand for box designs for customers within the consumer, food & drink, pharma and e-commerce sectors.

Rigid Containers already operates the Bahmueller TURBOX folder gluer, Bobst DRO six colour rotary die-cutter and BP Agnati Quantum corrugator.

The Mitsubishi Evol machine features latest inking system technology that requires less than 6.5 litres of water per wash-up.

Rigid UK operations director Paul Barber said: “The installation of the Mitsubishi Evol was the next logical step in our investment programme at Wellington and ensures we can respond to the latest retail and e-commerce demands for sophisticated, sustainable printed packaging.”

Mitsubishi Evol system is designed to handle complete range of sheet sizes

The Mitsubishi Evol system is also capable of handling a complete range of sheet sizes from 250x690mm to a maximum of 950x2555mm to enable manufacturing of complete range of finished box sizes.

Paul added: “The level of accuracy during installation meant that the very first boxes being run through the machine were all saleable.

“This is a real game changer for Wellington and ensures we can deliver the highest quality printed corrugated packaging for all our customers.”

In May 2020, VPK has increased its stake to 50% in UK-based corrugated sheet manufacturer CorrBoard.

CorrBoard UK has secured a new investment from two of its major shareholders such as VPK Group and McLaren Packaging.

VPK Group has become a majority shareholder in CorrBoard UK by subscribing to new shares, as well as acquiring a stake in former shareholder Garthwest.