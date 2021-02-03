Loop, which has partnered with grocery retailer Loblaw, will allow consumers in Canada to shop for products in reusable packaging that is continually reused

Global reusable packaging platform Loop has officially launched in Canada with Loblaw, the country’s leading grocer, as its retail partner.

The service will be initially rolled out to residents in most of Ontario, allowing consumers in the area to shop for a wide variety of food and household products in refillable packaging, such as ice cream, sauces, snacks, pet food and toothpaste.

With the launch, Canada joins the US, UK and France as the platform continues to expand around the world.

Loblaw’s executive chairman Galen Weston said: “The fact is that there’s too much plastic waste in our environment.

“We are part of the problem and must be part of the solution.

“We are actively reducing plastic waste in hundreds of ways in our business today through better processes, new materials, and packaging design.

“Loop is one of the most innovative opportunities as we work with them to make it easier for consumers to be part of the solution.”

The scheme will allow consumers to shop for products in durable packaging that is reused until the end of its life.

When ordering through the Loop Canada website, consumers will pay a deposit on each package that is fully refundable when it is returned.

Packages are shipped using its exclusive logistics provider, FedEx, which uses route optimisation to help ensure efficient customer deliveries.

After use, consumers simply place the empty containers back into the Loop Tote, and then return the tote by either scheduling a free pickup online or dropping it off at one of the more than 500 participating FedEx retail locations in Ontario.

Loop then sorts and professionally cleans the packaging and tote bag to stringent health and safety standards so products can then be replenished as needed, creating a convenient, zero waste shopping system.

Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and innovative recycling business TerraCycle, said: “Loop is designed to be as convenient as the single-use shopping experience while creating a sustainable, circular model for consumption.

“Collaboration is necessary to tackle the waste crisis head on.

“As Canada’s largest retailer, Loblaw’s operational scale and years of expertise will make Loop accessible to more shoppers and make meaningful progress toward our shared goal of reducing waste.”