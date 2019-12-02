In accordance with the terms of the Offer, the Offerors have decided to accept in full for repurchase the amounts tendered

On October 31, 2019, Ardagh Packaging Finance plc (“APF”) and Ardagh Holdings USA Inc. (“AHUSA” and, together with APF, the “Offerors”) commenced an offer to the holders of the following series of their Notes to repurchase for cash up to $860,248,503 (or the U.S Dollar Equivalent as defined in the Asset Sale Offer to Purchase) (the “Offer”) in the aggregate of their outstanding $715,000,000 aggregate principal amount 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), their outstanding €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), their outstanding $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Dollar Notes”) and their outstanding €440,000,000 aggregate principal amount 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Euro Notes”) (the 2022 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Dollar Notes and the 2026 Euro Notes together, the “Notes”), together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the date of purchase.

Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Offer.

Following the expiration of the Offer at 4 p.m. London time on November 28, 2019, notice is hereby given that the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered for repurchase was as follows

2022 Notes: $19,655,000

2024 Notes: €9,303,000

2026 Notes: €850,000

In accordance with the terms of the Offer, the Offerors have decided to accept in full for repurchase the amounts tendered above, being aggregate principal amounts of $19,655,000 of the 2022 Notes, €9,303,000 of the 2024 Notes and €850,000 of the 2026 Euro Notes.

The Offerors expect to pay the Offer Price together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the date of purchase on December 2, 2019. Holders of Notes that are purchased will not receive any future interest payments on such purchased Notes.

