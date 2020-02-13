The new packaging is the result of over two years of research and development into pulp and packaging industry

ReStalk’s recycled cannabis folding boxboard. (Credit: ReStalk, Inc.)

US-based packaging company ReStalk has announced the completion of its first production run of a closed-loop packaging solution made from cannabis waste.

The closed-loop packaging option is the result of over two years of research and development into pulp and packaging industry.

ReStalk co-founder Lucas Hildebrand said: “To have a commercially viable product, sourced and manufactured domestically, is a huge milestone.

“Traditionally these materials have been burned, sent to local landfills, or are simply left to rot; all of which are not viable solutions at scale.”

The company said it plans to use the new product to divert organic waste from landfills while helping its customers in moving away from plastics use.

ReStalk teams up with Sun Grown Packaging

As part of the sustainable product development, ReStalk collaborated with Everett Graphics subsidiary Sun Grown Packaging, which provides printing and die-cutting services.

Commenting on the new product, Everett Graphics president Witt Everett said: “ReStalk’s products are a great solution for customers passionate about sustainability.

“Thrilled to finally use their product, it holds ink well and is a wonderful solution for our clients seeking differentiation with sustainable, American sourced card-stock.

“Their board completes the cannabis plant’s full circle of uses. Excited to serve the paperboard printing needs for both their customers and ours.”

ReStalk said that the new closed-loop packaging would also allow its customers to limit the dependence of harvesting virgin trees and divert organic waste from landfills.

The new product has been developed as part of ReStalk’s aim to reduce the use of petrochemical-based products by replacing them with regenerative plant-based materials.

The company is planning to donate revenues from its packaging products to non-profits as part of its membership of global environmental network 1% for the Planet.

In 2016, Restalk developed the prototype of sustainable and tree-free paper product using 100% recycled marijuana stalk.