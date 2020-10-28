The acquisition of McDowell Label will help Resource Label to expand its presence in the Southwest region of the US

Resource Label has acquired US company McDowell Label. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Resource Label Group, a provider of pressure-sensitive labels, has acquired McDowell Packaging & Advertising (McDowell Label) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Dallas of Texas, McDowell Label was established by Dave and Elaine McDowell in 1981 to serve the customers in the label industry.

The company offers advanced packaging solutions for consumer brands in the premium beverage, cosmetics and personal care, nutraceutical, food, pet care and automotive industries.

The acquisition of McDowell Label will allow Resource Label to expand its operations in the Southwest region of the US.

McDowell Label represents Resource Label’s second location in Texas

Resource Label stated that the acquisition of McDowell Label represents its 16th addition to the portfolio of packaging companies and its second location in Texas.

McDowell Label chairman Dave McDowell said: “We are excited to be part of a company that recognises the importance of quality, excellence and customer service. Our customers come first and by joining the Resource Label family we will be better able to serve our customers and offer an extended reach of products and capabilities.”

Resource Label offers pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC solutions for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and technology industries.

Resource Label, a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth, employs over 1,300 associates in the US and Canada.

Resource Label Group CEO and president Mike Apperson said: “I feel privileged that the distinguished team at McDowell Label has joined the Resource Label family.

“McDowell Label is well-renowned for its award-winning products which help drive its customer growth. We are excited to join with the talented team at McDowell Label and look forward to growing together.”

In February this year, Resource Label closed the acquisition of Axiom Label & Packaging, a US-based supplier of label and packaging solutions, for an undisclosed sum.