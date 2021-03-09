New England Label provides custom label solutions for the customers in the food, beverage, health and beauty, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical markets

Resource Label Group has acquired New England Label. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Resource Label Group, a provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, has acquired US-based New England Label for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Andover of Massachusetts, New England Label is a premier flexographic, digital and screen-printer.

The company offers custom label solutions for customers in the food, beverage, health and beauty, industrial, medical and pharmaceutical markets.

In 1993, New England Label president Steve Dunlevy acquired Reid Graphics and implemented plans to expand the business. Dunlevy will continue in the same role at New England Label.

Dunlevy said: “Our team has always focused on building strong customer relationships through innovation and addressing the ever-changing needs in the packaging space.

“I’m excited about this next part of the journey with Resource Label Group as their beliefs greatly match our drive to innovate and focus on customer service.”

Resource Label stated that the New England Label represents the 18th acquisition for the company and will be its fourth location in the Northeast.

Resource Label Group president and CEO Mike Apperson said: “We are proud to welcome the New England Label team members to the Resource Label family. They have established an impressive business and we look forward to building upon their success.”

In October last year, Resource Label acquired McDowell Packaging & Advertising, which provides advanced packaging solutions for consumer brands in the premium beverage, cosmetics and personal care, nutraceutical, food, pet care and automotive industries.

Resource Label is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm First Atlantic Capita and TPG’s middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth.

The company offers a range of products to customers in the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries.