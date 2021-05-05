The deal also included the acquisition of Cypress MultiGraphics’ two locations in Tinley Park of Illinois and Brooklyn Center of Minnesota

Resource Label Group has acquired Cypress MultiGraphics. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

First Atlantic Capital portfolio company Resource Label Group has acquired Cypress MultiGraphics for an undisclosed sum.

Cypress MultiGraphics, which was originally established in 1970, has expertise in the production of durable labels. In 2006, the company was acquired by the president and CEO Brad Weber.

The company currently serves multiple premier brands in the industrial label market.

In a statement, Weber said: “We are excited to be a part of a growing organization that has a very focused vision.

“Resource Label Group provides the resources and capabilities to help us expand our portfolio and bring additional services needed to our customers. This is a great partnership that will allow us to grow and get to the next level.”

Cypress MultiGraphics supplies its products to the customers in the medical equipment and appliances, HVAC, power tools, as well as, lawn and garden industries.

The company offers advanced screen and digital printing of durable nameplates and labels, including doming.

It also provides graphic overlays and faceplates, short-run hot stamp capabilities and flexographic and digital printing to meet the requirements of both durable and traditional prime label requirements.

Resource Label stated that Cypress MultiGraphics represents the 19th acquisition for the company and will increase its manufacturing footprint to 20 locations across North America.

Resource Label Group president and CEO Mike Apperson said: “Cypress MultiGraphics will complement and strengthen our offering to customers in the industrial, medical and prime label markets.

“We are excited to welcome the team members at both locations to the RLG family and look forward to showcasing their talents across our growing portfolio.”

In March this year, Resource Label Group acquired US-based New England Label, a premier flexographic, digital and screen-printer.