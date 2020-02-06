The acquisition of Axiom Label & Packaging forms Resource Label’s efforts to expand its presence in California

US-based full-service label company Resource Label Group has closed the acquisition of Axiom Label & Packaging, a US-based supplier of label and packaging solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

Located in Compton, Axiom is a label and packaging solutions supplier to California businesses and national brands.

The company offers pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeve, extended content and flexible packaging solutions to a broad range of industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, and health and beauty.

Axiom Label & Packaging former CEO and founder Kieron Delahunt said: “Resource Label shares our vision in developing a world-class organization that continually exceeds customers expectations. This partnership is key to supporting our vision and the growth plans for our business.”

The acquisition forms part of Resource Label’s efforts to expand its presence in the US. The deal marks sixth acquisition in California for Resource Label, which operates 17 locations in the US and Canada.

Resource Label president and CEO Mike Apperson said: “I am proud to welcome the talented team at Axiom to the Resource Label Group family.

“Axiom provides innovative solutions in labels, shrink sleeves and packaging applications that will broaden our product offering and strengthen our ability to meet customer’s requirements. We look forward to working closely with the team to serve our growing customer base along the West Coast. “

Resource Label, which is owned by New York-based private investment company First Atlantic Capital, offers products that are used in food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.

First Atlantic Capital managing director Emilio Pedroni said: “Axiom represents a valued addition to Resource Label with its outstanding group of dedicated employees and diverse client base. We are pleased to continue to support Resource Label’s expansion, which includes fifteen acquisitions since our initial investment in 2011.”

Resource Label claims that all its locations can deliver labels to anywhere in the US or Canada.