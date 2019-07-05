Reifenhäuser Group will unveil sustainable solutions for plastics production innovative extrusion technologies for taking plastic as a material into a sustainable future.

Image: Reifenhäuser Group will present sustainable solutions for plastics production at K 2019. Photo: courtesy of Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik.

“We are facing up to our responsibility as part of the turnaround in how we use and deal with plastics,” commented the Group’s CSO, Ulrich Reifenhäuser, on the occasion of the K preview. Plastic is an ideal material for a lot of applications. But it can’t always be recycled.

“This is why we have tackled the key parameters, and have further developed our extrusion technologies to improve and develop plastic products that are perfect solutions for circular economy.”

Reifenhäuser will be presenting new ways of producing plastic sustainably at K 2019 in October. In doing so, the ‘Extrusioneers’ are far exceeding the standard portfolio for a machinery manufacturer. When developing its products, Reifenhäuser thinks about recyclability from the very outset, for example through efficient processes that go easy on resources and reduce the use of plastic, machines that produce without generating waste, and innovative solutions for recycling plastic waste.

“Our comprehensive knowledge base within the Reifenhäuser Group enables us to provide a wide range of solutions that meet the requirements of sustainability and competitiveness. All of the technologies that we are showcasing at K 2019 are based on the four following principles: reduce, reuse, recycle, and replace,” explained Ulrich Reifenhäuser. ” As plastic was the material of the last century and retains its dominance in this century, we, as a part of the plastics industry, have a dominating task to perform, namely: to solve the problem of recyclability.”

The family-run company from Troisdorf has strategically focused its business on three areas: extrusion lines, components, and digital solutions. Structured as a powerful network of highly specialized business units, Reifenhäuser connects its expertise from all areas of the business and is therefore well placed to drive forward developments and innovations.

As Ulrich Reifenhäuser remarked: “At K 2019, our customers will meet the ‘Extrusioneers’, a committed team dedicated to advancing technical issues and generating cutting-edge solutions for improving processes and increasing production efficiency.“

We will be demonstrating our expertise live at the in-house fair in Troisdorf. The seven digitally controlled lines can be inspected on October 17, 21 and 22.

Instead of seeing lines in operation, visitors will be treated to unusual presentation formats that showcase our innovative highlights in a unique way. Curious? Visit us in Hall 17, Stand C22 in Düsseldorf from October 16 to 23 and enjoy discovering our solutions to current and future issues in the field of plastics.

The Reifenhäuser Group is the leading provider of innovative technologies and components for plastics extrusion. Founded in 1911, the company delivers advanced solutions to customers around the world through its highly specialized business units. With its technologies and the know-how of its 1,600 employees, Reifenhäuser has the world’s largest network of expertise in plastics extrusion technologies. The CEO of the Group is Bernd Reifenhäuser.

Source: Company Press Release