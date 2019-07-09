Reifenhäuser Group has started construction of a new production hall at the headquarters in Troisdorf. With the groundbreaking ceremony, the project is now entering the intensive construction phase.

Image: officials during ground-breaking ceremony for the extension of the flat die production at the Troisdorf site. Photo: courtesy of Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG.

The new production and assembly hall with an area of 3,000 square meters is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

Expansion of the components business with significant investments at the Troisdorf site

The Troisdorf-based family-owned company is investing almost seven million euros in the new building and its equipment. In addition, about ten million euros will be spent on production machines and intelligent processes over the next five years. “We invest in state-of-the-art, future-oriented technologies and create necessary conditions for a Industrie 4.0-capable manufacturing. “With the new building, we are clearly committed to the region and to production based in Germany”, says CEO Bernd Reifenhäuser on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony. He added: “I am pleased that we are creating the basis for further growth today with the new production hall.”

The Reifenhäuser Group is planning a total of 40 to 45 million euros for growth measures at the German sites and in Wichita (Kansas, USA).

Further, the investment strategy will focus on research and development. As part of its sustainability strategy, Reifenhäuser is currently investing in its technology centers at the Troisdorf site. New laboratory and research extrusion lines are being created to work on sustainable solutions for plastics production.

Production of 300 dies per year

With the new production hall at its headquarters in Troisdorf, the Reifenhäuser Group is significantly expanding its production capacities. The newly founded Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems (RES) business unit supplies components for demanding extrusion applications. “From 2020, we will be producing 300 flat dies for plastic extrusion in the new production hall every year,” says Uwe Gaedike, Managing Director of Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems. With the latest expansion of production and the highly modern technologies, Reifenhäuser is continuing its strategy of developing and manufacturing core components in-house. Uwe Gaedike: “We consistently align the new flat die production with Industrie 4.0. State-of-the-art machine technologies lead to optimized delivery times for our customers,” predicts Uwe Gaedike.

Reifenhäuser Extrusion Systems supplies the extrusion lines business units of the Reifenhäuser Group as well as the free market.

Source: Company Press Release