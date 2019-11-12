Refresco is set to acquire three juice bottling facilities in La-Roche-sur-Foron, Château-Thébaud and Nissan-lez-Enserune

Image: Refresco in talks to buy Britvic’s three bottling facilities in France. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Dutch bottling firm Refresco has entered into negotiations with the UK-based soft drinks producer Britvic to acquire the latter’s three juice bottling facilities in France to improve its contract manufacturing operations.

The acquisition includes the juice bottling facilities in La-Roche-sur-Foron, Château-Thébaud and Nissan-lez-Enserune. It also includes Britvic’s related private label juice business and the Fruité brand.

The proposed transaction, which is subjected to employee consultation and approval of the French competition authority, is expected to be completed in spring of 2020.

Britvic will retain ownership of Pressade and Fruit Shoot brands and Refresco will manufacture the brands under a long-term manufacturing arrangement.

The consultation process with the relevant employee representatives has now been initiated.

Refresco Group CEO comments on the acquisition

Refresco Group CEO Hans Roelofs said: “France is an important market for Refresco and with this acquisition, we create a better national coverage and consequently further potential to serve customers’ demands.

“We currently provide Britvic with contract manufacturing services in Benelux and in the UK. This acquisition in France further strengthens our relationship.”

Refresco said that the proposed transaction forms part of its strategy to expand contract manufacturing operations.

Britvic said that the deal will not have an impact on its Teisseire and Moulin De Valdonne brands or its private label syrups business, which are produced at its remaining site in Crolles.

Britvic France managing director Olivier Mercier said: “This proposed transaction with Refresco allows Britvic to continue our leadership in our core syrups business while ensuring the optimal development of our flagship brands for children’s drinks and juices, Fruit Shoot and Pressade.”

In 2018, Refresco acquired Cott’s bottling activities in North America, the UK, and Mexico for $1.25bn.

Refresco provides a range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass.