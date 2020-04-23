The RT7000 machine will be deployed at Brightlands Chemelot Campus, an innovation, research and technological growth hub, in the Netherlands

Recycling Technologies’ first site in Europe will be located in the Netherlands. (Credit: Recycling Technologies)

UK-based Recycling Technologies has signed an agreement with Brightlands Chemelot Campus, an innovation, research and technological growth hub in the Netherlands, for a new plastic chemical recycling machine.

As per the deal, Recycling Technologies’ first European plastic chemical recycling machine, the RT7000, is planned to be installed at the Dutch campus.

The RT7000 is a scalable patented technology designed to recycle low-grade plastic waste into a valuable feedstock, named Plaxx, for production of new plastics.

Located close to the main petrochemical hub in Europe from Antwerp and Rotterdam to the Rhine and Meuse, Brightlands Chemelot Campus recently launched “sustainability and circular hub” plan, which aims to implement innovative solutions to address ecological problems.

Together with Chemelot industrial park, the campus forms one of the largest research and industrial sites in Europe, Recycling Technologies said.

Recycling Technologies sales and marketing director Elena Parisi said: “The Campus has already attracted a number of companies with smart and commercial technologies to address major ecological challenges making it another ideal partner for us to advance the development and deployment of our technology in Europe.”

Brightlands Chemelot Campus’s new plant to receive necessary permits

Brightlands Chemelot Campus is due to receive the necessary permitting and planning for the new plant.

Brightlands Chemelot Campus CEO Bert Kip said: “Brightlands Chemelot Campus and Chemelot Industrial Park, naturally working in cooperation with the major parties at the Chemelot Industrial Park, are jointly opting to develop a circular chemical industry.

“This will involve a step-by-step replacement of today’s fossil fuels – natural gas and naphtha – with circular carbon from plastic waste and biomass, a complex transition process that requires new technologies.”

In March this year, Finland-based Neste and Mirova, an investment firm and affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, have invested €10m in Recycling Technologies.