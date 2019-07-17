The survey, commissioned by industry body Incpen and charity WRAP, follows on from calls from UK retailers for a consistent set of recycling standards

The survey found that there is support in the UK for a set of national standards for the recycling of food packaging (Credit: Pixabay)

There is large public support for nationwide recycling standards in the UK, according to a new survey.

The study – commissioned by the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (Incpen) and circular economy charity WRAP – found that 44% of those surveyed would make all food packaging 100% recyclable.

More than half of those surveyed would also like to have clear and definitive labelling that explains which bin an item should be used for disposing waste.

A ‘giant megaphone’ backing UK national standards in recycling

The study, titled Citizens’ attitudes to food waste, packaging and plastic packaging: UK survey 2019, builds on calls last week for a “national recycling standard” led by several big UK retailers speaking at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Incpen chief executive Paul Vanston said: “In this survey, the public has picked up a giant megaphone and amplified the calls by retailers, brands and the government for a national recycling standard.

“Delivering what the public wants requires a massive and speedy joint effort by all parts of the packaging value chain.

“We can take confidence that the packaging reforms proposed by all four nations in the recent consultations, as well as the work of the UK Plastics Pact and Courtauld 2025 [a voluntary agreement by business to make food and drink production more sustainable], are all in line with what citizens want policy makers and the value chain to get on and deliver.”

Incpen claims the survey of more than 6,000 citizens across the UK is one of the world’s largest public pieces of research into attitudes on food waste and packaging.

WRAP UK’s director Peter Maddox added: “It is heartening to see that almost half of respondents want to see packaging that is fully recyclable as their topmost action.”

More than half of consumers more concerned about food packaging, says survey

The study – backed by the Packaging Federation, Kent Resource Partnership, British Retail Consortium and Food and Drink Federation – builds on previous research carried out in 2012.

Along with calls for an easier to understand recycling system was the growing concern of the problem of packaging.

Of those surveyed, 53% said their concern surrounding this issue had either grown a little bit more or a lot more.

Possible reasons for this change given by the study include the raising of awareness and publicity about packaging and plastic waste in the news media, as well as TV shows and documentaries – with Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet series specifically mentioned.

Mr Maddox said: “Food packaging remains high on the news agenda, and in the minds of the public who want to see action.

“Through the UK Plastics Pact, our members are driving systemic change, which is the only way we will tackle plastic pollution at scale.

“It is important to remember that well designed packaging is very effective, and demonising it is not helpful.”

The importance of food packaging in the reducing of food waste

Although the concern of food packaging is growing with those surveyed, 55% thought that packaging was needed to keep products safe and hygienic.

Alongside this, 40% said that waste was a big concern when it came to issues surrounding food, second only to its price.

Packaging Federation CEO Dick Searle said: “Food waste is massive global issue with 40% of food never eaten contributing hugely to global warming.

“Packaging plays a vital role in preserving food in the supply chain and the home and it’s great to see growing recognition of this by consumers.

“In the UK, we are privileged to have a plentiful supply of inexpensive food but a huge amount is still wasted in the home.

“We can all do our bit to reduce this by following the storage instructions on the packaging to keep our food fresher for longer.”