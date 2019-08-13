The Green Label collection gives plastic a second life and reduces the carbon footprint with each purchase

Image: Recycled Karma Brands has launched eco-friendly sustainable fashion collection. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Recycled Karma Brands.

Los Angeles-based apparel fashion company Recycled Karma Brands has launched a new eco-friendly sustainable fashion collection, The Green Label.

The new Green Label collection provides second life to the plastic and enables to reduce the carbon footprint with each purchase.

Details of Green Label fashion collection

Each shirt produced is said to reuse the fibres from five single use plastic bottles and five water bottles.

The sustainability is expanded into each aspect of the production and packaging of the line ranging from the garment, printing to hangtag and biodegradable poly bag.

Each shirt is produced by using recycled water bottles and post-industrial cotton that are sourced domestically.

Compared to virgin textiles, the recycled components will help Recycled Karma to minimise water, fuel and electricity footprint, enabling to avoid the generation of thousands of pounds of new raw material waste.

The polybag is also biodegradable, as it is produced using an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive.

Recycled Karma CEO and creative director Jene Park has worked to create a fashion collection with function and purpose. In a statement, Park said: “to help the environment and give consumers Recycled Karma.”

Based on the notes from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), The Green Label collection is a great example of how to ‘lead, act and commit to sustainable practice to ensure that fashion doesn’t have to cost the earth, ‘ said the company.

Recycled Karma Brands is a privately held full-service premium apparel company, which provides inspired looks, quality garments, advanced fashion designs and collections.

The company has collaborated with world’s major brands through licencing, branding, manufacturing and private label partnerships at the nation’s top boutiques, department stores and retailers.

