The Nobac 5000 applicator builds on the core functionality of the Ravenwood’s Nobac 500 range of machinery

The Ravenwood Packaging’s Nobac 5000 linerless label applicator. (Credit: Ravenwood Packaging)

Ravenwood Packaging, a UK-based provider of linerless and x-ray inspection systems, has introduced new linerless label applicator, Nobac 5000.

The Nobac 5000 applicator comprises all the original features and core functionality of the company’s Nobac 500 range of machinery.

However, several refinements have been made by the firm to the new applicator for improved functionality and ease of operation.

Ravenwood said that the Nobac 5000 machine features modular construction to enable increased flexibility of use and configuration with the twin head option.

Additionally, the machine provides more space for printers allowing for further options, such as coding on labels and packs.

The machine has improved guarding, which allows for easier access with enhanced label control from a new brake system.

Nobac 5000 label applicator comprises cardboard tray coding systems

The Nobac 5000 label applicator also features electrical cabinet for easy engineer access as well as optional cardboard tray coding systems such as motorised adjustment for product set up.

Ravenwood managing director Paul Beamish said: “The launch of the new 5000, in the current climate with the COVID-19 virus outbreak, will assist us in meeting extra demand from food manufacturing companies in the UK and all over the world, the likes of which we have never seen before.

“Orders are now increasing with the supply of new and refurbished machines to keep lines running at their optimum.”

Last year, UK-based labelling and packaging solutions provider ProPrint Group has invested in Ravenwood’s Ravenwood Coater (Com500) for coating and producing faultless linerless labels.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Com500 is claimed to be the only machine dedicated to running Ravenwood linerless labels.