Image: Rapak has increased capacity of bag-in-box production in response to growth in demand in Asia Pacific. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

In response to an increase in demand for Bag-in-Box in Asia Pacific, Rapak increased their regional manufacturing footprint with the installation of an addition bag line at their Auckland, New Zealand facility in September.

Rapak expects to increase its manufacturing output by over 125% in upcoming years. The additional manufacturing bag line alone, has the capacity to produce over 6 million gusseted bags per year.

Australian and New Zealand’s dairy producers continue to be the strong engine of export growth for the business. With this investment in capacity in the Asia Pacific region, Rapak is uniquely suited to capture Bag-in-Box packaging growth and to meet their customers’ demands.

Our total product development process creates solutions which improve the entire supply chain – from facilitating robotics and sophisticated automation, to minimising transportation.

We use the latest techniques and state-of-the-art software. We can offer customers 3D printed prototypes. We use advanced technology to ensure performance.

Source: Company Press Release