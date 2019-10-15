Rapak and Worldwide Dispensers will be showcasing their Smart Packaging offer of innovative and sustainable flexible bags for Bag-in-Box and dispensing solutions

Image: Pack Show is the most important meeting place for the Southeast Europe packaging industry. Photo: Courtesy of DS Smith.

Rapak and Worldwide Dispensers, a manufacturer of Bag-in-Box packaging, dispensing solutions and filling equipment will be featuring their latest Flexible Packaging Innovations at Pack Show 2019.

Pack Show is the most important meeting place for the Southeast Europe packaging industry. This year, its organizers are bringing the entire packaging industry chain under the roof of Romexpo Center Bucharest, with a new concept: Smart Packaging.

In agreements with the theme of the show, Rapak and Worldwide Dispensers will be showcasing their Smart Packaging offer of innovative and sustainable flexible bags for Bag-in-Box and dispensing solutions readily made for e-commerce applications.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Rapak and Worldwide Dispensers have supported customers with standard and custom flexible packaging and dispensing, operating in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Australasia. The featured portfolio at this year´s Pack Show ranges from Rapak´s cost-effective and sustainable Bag-in-Box flexible bags to Worldwide Dispensers´ high quality precision moulded taps and fitments for rigid and flexible containers.

Source: Company Press Release