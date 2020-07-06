The new eco-friendly face masks are available in both adult and children’s sizes and the price per mask starts from 32p

RAP launches new sustainable and single-use face masks. (Credit: RAP Limited.)

Rapid Action Packaging (RAP), a food-to-go packaging manufacturer, has introduced new sustainable face masks, named RAP Barrier Face Mask.

The announcement follows the launch of the RAP Face Shield, a lightweight, disposable and unique PPE solution.

The new single-use face masks, which are biodegradable and safely disposable, are made using the latest technology.

Manufactured from sustainable Forest Stewardship Council-certified board, the new eco-friendly face masks are available in both adult and children’s sizes and the price per mask starts from 32p.

It is designed to protect consumers and others from airborne diseases transferred by droplets through coughs and sneezes.

The single-use face masks are designed using RAP’s technology

RAP said that the mask can be disposed of without any danger to the environment unlike many other masks; it will break down in the waste.

RAP CEO Graham Williams said: “Many single-use masks are typically made from polypropylene, a fossil fuel-derived plastic that can take hundreds of years to break down.

“In contrast, The RAP Barrier Face Mask has been sustainably designed, enabling people to make a more informed and environmentally friendly choice.

“Also, unlike many face masks on the market, we’ve been able to take advantage of our existing manufacturing facilities and technical design expertise to provide a low-cost solution, not just for our corporate clients, but also for small businesses and individuals too.”

The design of the mask uses the firm’s technology that is generally used to manufacture high-grade protective and hygienic food packaging for customers such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Morrisons, Asda, M&S, Pret A Manger and LEON.

In April this year, RAP has started using its food packaging designs and technology to manufacture disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) face shields.