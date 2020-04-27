The lightweight, disposable PPE solution, RAP Face Shield complies with Category 1 PPE EU Regulation 2016:425

RAP has repurposed its food packaging designs and technology to make PPE. (Credit: RAP Limited)

UK-based food-to-go packaging manufacturer Rapid Action Packaging (RAP) has repurposed its food packaging designs and technology to manufacture disposable personal protective equipment (PPE) face shield equipment.

The new face shield has been designed for use among health support workers, cleaners, teaching staff, retail operatives and any other public-facing role, to provide a protective barrier against airborne moisture and spray.

RAP said that the face shield is made using a high barrier protective film, which is used in the packaging industry to protect food against bacteria, virus and other harmful pathogens.

Claimed to be extremely economical, the RAP Face Shield serves as a sustainable and viable option while complying with Category 1 PPE EU Regulation 2016:425.

65,000 face shields embarked for free distribution to care homes in UK and Éire

With production underway, the company has embarked 65,000 of the one million face shields planned for production, for free distribution to care homes across the UK and Éire.

RAP said it has reached full-scale production to meet the requirement of between seven and ten million face shields per week, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

RAP CEO Graham Williams said: “As award-winning designers and manufacturers we felt, like many others, that it was absolutely critical for us to step up and join the national effort to help deliver the Government’s PPE plan.

“With the difficult challenges being faced by the care sector, we also felt it only fitting that we started our PPE journey with a donation of face shields to the industry.

“Not only does it conform to the EU Regulation 2016:425 Category 1 technical PPE specifications, but it is also economical to purchase – such is our desire to help fulfil a much-needed solution at this time.”

RAP is producing the face shields at its facilities in Éire. The facilities are BRC AA accredited to QA standards governed by ISO 9001:2019 and EN 2023/2006 manufacturing practice.