The PadPak Guardian sustainable, paper-based, flexible and ergonomic cushioning solution. (Credit: Business Wire)

Ranpak, a manufacturer of sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions, has launched a new cushioning solution, PadPak Guardian, in North America.

The PadPak Guardian is the company’s next-generation paper-based cushioning solution designed to reduce packaging time while protecting light and heavy items during shipment.

The technology is equipped to produce pads, which cushions items, including electronics, cosmetics, fragile breakables and industrial parts.

Capable of producing 48 inches of pad per second while eliminating the need for manual cutting or tearing, the flexible and ergonomic cushioning solution is suited to almost any packaging environment from automotive to e-commerce.

In a press statement, Ranpak said: “PadPak Guardian is differentiated from other solutions in the market by the ability to convert both single and double-ply paper bundles, offering businesses greater versatility from one machine and providing a high performance, sustainable alternative to plastic and foam cushioning.”

PadPak Guardian cushioning solution features touch screen control box

With a small footprint, the machine features a touch screen control box to allow users to position the packaging and deliver pads directly when required.

Ranpak said its paper-based packaging is 100% curbside recyclable, compostable and biodegradable.

Ranpak CEO Omar Asali said: “PadPak Guardian is Ranpak’s latest innovation we are bringing to market to drive our mission of delivering sustainable packaging solutions that improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support our customers’ growing business needs.

“We’re excited to introduce this technology to our North American customers to further increase their speed and performance, while enabling the shift towards environmentally friendly packaging in support of our commitment to deliver a better world.”