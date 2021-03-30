PadPak Auto-Coiler will help manufacturers to create a sustainable and paper-based cushioning solution, replacing environmentally harmful products such as foam and plastic

Ranpak has introduced PadPak Auto-Coiler in North America. (Credit: Business Wire)

Paper-based packaging solutions provider Ranpak Holdings has introduced its heavy cushioning solution, called PadPak Auto-Coiler, for its customers in North America.

PadPak Auto-Coiler is an on-demand system, which will help manufacturers to create a sustainable and paper-based cushioning solution, replacing environmentally harmful products such as foam and plastic.

Auto-Coiler is said to automatically form Ranpak’s pads into a protective spiral disc to support different products, including heavier items that exceed hundreds of pounds.

Ranpak has designed advanced technology for very heavy, dense or high-value products, which are not easy to ship.

The new heavy cushioning solution will provide an increased level of protection to the products in various industries, including home furnishings, industrial manufacturing, medical equipment and automotive.

Featuring Ranpak’s PadPak technology, the Auto-Coiler is available in a range of paper basis weight options, five operation modes and a brand-new density control selection.

Ranpak CEO Omar Asali said: “At Ranpak, we believe that what’s good for the environment is also good for the bottom line, and that sustainable solutions don’t need to compromise product quality, effectiveness or ease of use.

“The addition of PadPak Auto-Coiler to our broad range of paper-based solutions gives even more manufacturers a new and better option to meet their supply chain, shipping and sustainability goals.”

In August last year, Ranpak launched a new automation technology called AccuFill void fill solution in North America.

Based in Concord Township, Ohio, Ranpak offers sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains.