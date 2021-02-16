The Activ-Film technology is incorporated into the diagnostic kit to protect against moisture and other environmental conditions

Quidel’s QuickVue SARS antigen test. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Diagnostic healthcare solutions provider Quidel has selected Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology to protect its new QuickVue SARS rapid antigen test for Covid-19 diagnosis.

Recently, Quidel secured an emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the QuickVue SARS antigen test.

The Activ-Film technology is incorporated into the diagnostic kit to protect against moisture and other environmental conditions that may affect test accuracy.

Activ-Film is said to leverage Aptar’s advanced 3‐Phase Activ-Polymer technology that offers a broad spectrum of custom-engineered protection in different configurations such as Activ-Vial for housing diagnostics dipsticks and Activ-Tab integrated within diagnostic cassettes.

At present, the material science-based active packaging technology is used to offer protection for a range of electrochemical, lateral flow and molecular diagnostic test kits.

Aptar president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “Our material science Activ-Film technology protects the test strips, helping to provide quick, reliable results.

“We will continue to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society by providing solutions that protect critical Covid-19 diagnostic kits, along with dispensing solutions for medicines and consumer products needed by millions of people each day.”

In December last year, Aptar CSP Technologies announced that it boosted the production of active packaging solutions that will allow protecting diagnostic test kits.

The company increased the production of the patented 3‐Phase Activ‐Polymer technology to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic test kits protection solutions.

Aptar provides products and services for a variety of end markets such as pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage.