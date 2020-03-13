The Plastic Pollution Reduction Plan has been designed to ban the supply of specific plastic products

The ban will first focus on single-use plastic items such as straws, drink stirrers, cutlery and plates (Credit: Ulrike Leone from Pixabay)

The Australian state of Queensland has launched a consultation on a state-wide ban of the single-use plastics in a bid to reduce plastic pollution.

The initiative, which will help eliminate single-use plastics from the environment, will first focus on removing straws, drink stirrers, cutlery and plates.

Queensland Environment and the Great Barrier Reef minister Leeanne Enoch stated that the single-use plastic was an increasing problem that is harming the environment and marine life and Queenslanders were looking for a positive solution.

Enoch further said: “It’s time to decide the future of single-use plastics in Queensland. Plastic pollution in our environment affects every aspect of our lives – from the water we drink and the food we consume, to the plants, animals and outdoor places we all love and enjoy.

“We are looking to limit and, where necessary, ban the supply of most single-use plastic products starting with straws, stirrers, plates, cutlery and cups.”

Palaszczuk Government launched Plastic Pollution Reduction Plan in 2019

In 2019, the Palaszczuk Government unveiled the Plastic Pollution Reduction Plan to ban the distribution of specific plastic products. The government aims to make it into legislation this year based on the results of the consultation.

The government also intends to ban single-use items such as coffee cups, heavyweight plastic shopping bags and polystyrene containers in the future.

Over 7,300 plastic straws have been collected at the last Clean Up Australia Day, which is two times the number of straws collected two years back.

The government is gathering feedback from Queenslanders and businesses on the proposed bans to better understand the impact of bans, consider everyone’s requirements and frame the suitable plan for transitioning to a future free from plastic waste.

In November 2018, Queensland announced that more than 10 million containers have been returned through Containers for Change scheme.

Launched on 1 November 2018, the container refund scheme provides people with an incentive to collect and return containers for recycling, in exchange for a 10 cent refund payment.