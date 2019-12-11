Sulapac’s clients will have access to a broader capacity of customisation in Quadpack’s cosmetic packaging

Image: Sulapac’s microplastic-free material will be used for cosmetics packaging. Photo: courtesy of Quadpack.

Quadpack, a provider of packaging solutions to the beauty industry, has collaborated with Sulapac to provide sustainable packaging solutions for global cosmetic customers.

Under the partnership, Sulapac’s clients will have access to a wider range of sustainable packaging solutions and larger production scope. The customers will also have access to a broader capacity of customisation in Quadpack’s cosmetic packaging.

Quadpack co-founder and advanced technology director Jeremy Garrard said: “Besides placing Quadpack among the most innovative and competitive cosmetic packaging providers worldwide, the partnership means that beauty brands will have access to truly sustainable packaging solutions, with the best microplastic-free, biodegradable material that is currently available in the market.”

The collaboration allows Quadpack to become the “Preferred Global Cosmetics Packaging Partner” in Sulapac’s partner programme.

Sulapac’s microplastic-free material is made primarily from renewable raw materials

The move will enable the development and sale of Sulapac’s organically recyclable microplastic-free material solutions within Quadpack’s cosmetic packaging product range. The microplastic-free material is made primarily from renewable raw materials.

The partnership agreement is in line with Quadpack’s sustainable product development strategy, which focuses on recycling, replacing, reusing and reducing packaging.

Sulapac, in a statement, said: “The partnership places Quadpack among the leaders in sustainable innovation in cosmetic packaging, adding capabilities to its Bi-Injection Blow Moulding technology, which allows using two materials in one step, in a perfect synergy with Sulapac’s microplastic-free material and barrier.”

Through the partnership, Quadpack plans to launch the new Sulapac Nordic Collection in spring 2020. The range includes 15ml, 30ml and 50ml jars.

Quadpack is also planning to introduce a new type of packaging to complement the portfolio.

Sulapac sales head Ami Rubinstein said: “We’ve got thousands of enquiries from cosmetics customers all over the world about our Nordic Collection and it has been sold out already in August 2019.

“The partnership with Quadpack, one of the top 10 European providers of cosmetic packaging, ensures we can more effectively serve a wider customer base.”

Recently, Finnish company Fazer and Sulapac announced the development of a compostable, microplastics-free box for food packaging applications.