The deals enable Quadpack to maintain a better balance as a hybrid manufacturing and sourcing company

Image: Quadpack has acquired German industrial cosmetics packaging firm Louvrette. Photo: courtesy of Quadpack.

Beauty packaging company Quadpack has acquired German industrial cosmetics packaging company Louvrette for an undisclosed sum.

Louvrette, which has expertise in thick-walled injection moulding, is a major company in the skincare packaging market.

The acquisition of Louvrette will help Quadpack to enhance its injection-moulding capability and establish as one of the major jar manufacturers in Europe.

Louvrette general manager and owner Fabian Erlhoefer said: “I am delighted with the deal. Louvrette was ready for expansion and Quadpack is perfectly positioned to take its operations to the next level.

“Quadpack’s global presence and infrastructure will push Louvrette’s products onto the world stage, while its design acumen enhances our manufacturing know-how. Together, we can meet the needs of any cosmetics brand, as we complement each other perfectly in business and culture.”

Under the deal, Quadpack will acquire Louvrette’s manufacturing facilities with around 8,500m² of space. The acquired facilities include around 40 injection-moulding lines, as well as mould shop.

The acquisition will also add Quadpack with a host of new decoration services, enabling it to better serve its customers.

In addition, Quadpack acquired the cosmetic business from Inotech, a technology company based in Germany. The deal included the acquisition of commercial rights on Inotech’s bi-injection blow moulding (BIBM) technology.

Quadpack CEO and co-founder Tim Eaves said: “Louvrette and Quadpack are kindred spirits. We are both people-focused organisations with similar values.

“Our strengths go hand in hand. Louvrette brings mould making, engineering and manufacturing expertise. We bring market-leading creative design together with a global infrastructure in sales, marketing, sourcing and logistics.”

In November 2016, UK-based packaging provider Collcap Group has merged with global packaging firm Quadpack Industries.

The combined firm, which retained the Quadpack name, involved in the manufacturing and supply of packaging solutions to the beauty industry.

Collcap provides packaging solutions for cosmetics, perfumery and personal care industries, while Quadpack designs and produces packaging solutions for cosmetics companies.