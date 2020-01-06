The recall has been initiated by the company as it noticed that the pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola have been used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola during the production

Purely Elizabeth is initiating a voluntary recall of their Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola due to a mislabelling error that has resulted in an undeclared allergen. (Credit: PR Newswire/Purely Elizabeth)

Purely Elizabeth, a maker of breakfast and snack products, has started a voluntary recall of its Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola pouches due to a mislabelling error which has resulted in an undeclared allergen that is being present.

The recall has been initiated by the company as it noticed that the pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola have been used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola during the production.

Purely Elizabeth said that all mislabelled pouches of granola have been packed into master cases which are labelled as 8oz Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.

According to the company, 166 impacted cases were recorded which also include error in the lot codes that can be found on the back of the packets.

Purely Elizabeth founder and CEO Elizabeth Stein said: “I started Purely Elizabeth in order to create the highest quality products and something like this we do not take lightly. I thank you for your understanding and continued support!”

The company stated that the customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, especially walnuts, run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction resulting due to consumption of the product.

The recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Purely Elizabeth also noted: “Preventive measures have been put in place at the manufacturer level to prevent future issues of this nature.”

