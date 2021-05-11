Producer of clean, craveable fruit bars shows off playful new vibe following rebrand

Pure Organic debuts modern and fresh look. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Pure Organic)

Pure Organic, the brand known for its delicious layered bars made with real fruit juices and purees, shows off a new look following its recent rebrand. From the refreshed logo and the modern, fun packaging design, Pure Organic’s new look has serious shelf appeal.

The new branding will roll out on shelves nationwide at Costco, Meijer, BJ’s, Amazon, and more this spring. In honor of the rebrand, Pure Organic is donating $5,000 to No Kid Hungry to help children get access to meals.

The brand’s new logo features a wink and a rainbow smile, a subtle nod to the brand’s clever personality with a colorful, approachable twist. The layers of the smile represent the brand’s foundation in layered fruit bars the whole family will love.

Pure Organic is made with wholesome ingredients like real fruit juices and purees, and without any of the bad stuff—like preservatives, artificial flavors, and synthetic colors. With flavors like Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Strawberry Banana, Pure Organic puts a better-for-you spin on nostalgic fruit snacks.

“While our old packaging served us well, it was the quality and delicious taste of our products that made us a household name,” said Gianna De Caro, Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation for Pure Organic. “This rebrand better showcases Pure Organic’s personality by using clever language and bold color. The update will help us evolve the brand to stand out on shelf and allow us to better connect with consumers using our relatable, fresh voice.”

Pure Organic is a brand for the consumer who loves great tasting flavors and is unwilling to compromise on taste for clean eating. These better-for-you fruit bars pay homage to old-school fruit snacks, with a taste that is way too good to be this good.

Source: Company Press Release