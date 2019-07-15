UK-based narrow web ink manufacturer Pulse Roll Label Products has developed next generation of its flexo ink system, PureTone and PureTone Food Packaging Compliant (FPC) UV flexo inks.

Image: Pulse Roll Label Product’s new printing ink. Photo: courtesy of Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd.

The company’s new UV flexo ink system, PureTone, and its PureTone FPC inks have been reformulated to meet the very latest EuPIA guidelines and industry standards.

The firm plans to unveil its new next evolution of its PureTone UV flexo printing inks at Labelexpo Europe 2019 event, which is scheduled to be held in Brussels, Belgium, from 24-27 September 2019.

Pulse Roll Label said that the new developments further optimise product quality and performance as required by the global label and package printing industry.

Pulse Roll Label Products product manager Mikaela Harding said: “We’ve reformulated our PureTone and PureTone FPC process inks and mixing bases in response to the recent reclassifications of selected raw materials used in the manufacture of UV printing inks.

“The 2019 Labelexpo theme of ‘moving your business forward’ is very apt as we build on PureTone’s success to introduce the next generation of our flagship ink system.

“As well as complying with regulatory changes, and as part of our ongoing drive for continuous improvement, our R&D team has also taken the opportunity to incorporate product enhancements in terms of rheology and flow.

“These developments further optimise our inks in terms of quality and on-press performance, so we are excited to be bringing to market the next evolution of our PureTone and PureTone FPC ink systems.”

Pulse Roll Label said that the PureTone, and PureTone FPC offer a single ink system, which can be used across multiple substrates including paper, board and film.

Additionally, UV flexo ink system is suitable for applications that include self-adhesive labels, wrap-around labels, tickets and tags, andshrink sleeve labels.

At the event, Pulse Roll Label Products plans to demonstrate its PureAqua water-based flexo ink system which has been formulated for use on multiple substrates.

The firm will also showcase its other UV flexo developments including new PureBright Silver and Gold metallic inks, revamped range of PureWhite opaque white inks, and new PureFinish UV flexo cold foil adhesive and UV flexo primers.