The new sustainable cap is compatible with existing and potential developments in the perfumery and cosmetics sectors

Pujolasos has introduced glue-free wood cap with disposable plastic inner. (Credit: Marina Pershina from Pixabay)

Wood packaging specialist Pujolasos has introduced a new glue-free wood cap, which features recyclable plastic inside.

Woodle is a new glue-free wood cap with a disposable plastic inner, which can be recycled post-use, said the company.

The company has designed Woodle to meet the increasing demand from the perfumery and cosmetics industries for sustainable caps.

The new sustainable cap is adaptable with existing and potential developments in the perfumery and cosmetics sectors. Its disposable inner can be injected in post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

According to the company, the patent can be applied to any plastic development and is suitable for any material that covers such plastic innovation

Pujolasos also provides organic and compostable wooden cap known as Woork

Pujolasos already offers organic and compostable wooden cap called Woork, which is produced using natural materials.

The significant features of Woork include glue and plastic interiors removal and customisable interior. It can be thrown directly into the organic waste after its useful life, helping to avoid recycling.

In 2014, Pujolasos had provided a beech wood cap for Visoanka Source Premiere.

Pujolasos is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of caps and finishes for luxury packaging applications. The company supports its clients in all aspects of the product ranging from design concept to manufacturing of all finishes.