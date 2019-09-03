The council in Victoria said that residents must now take glass items to transfer stations in Kyneton, Woodend and Romsey for recycling

Australian council trials public recycling skip bins for glass items (Credit: Pixabay)

The Macedon Ranges Shire Council in the Australian state of Victoria has banned the dumping of glass items in recycling bins and revealed plans to introduce public recycling skip bins.

The council said residents should not throw glass items into their recycling bins with yellow lids until further notice.

Instead, the glass items can be taken free of charge to the council’s transfer stations in Kyneton, Woodend and Romsey for recycling.

If the residents cannot take the glass items to the transfer stations, they can place the items in general rubbish bins (red lid).

The move follows the collapse of recycling giant SKM, which caused waste problems across the state.

SKM faced serious issues as shards or fragments of glass regularly contaminated other recyclables such as cardboard. As a result, the company struggled to sell stockpiles of recycled materials as buyers were unwilling to clean it.

The council said that it has identified a recycling company willing to process the shire’s recycling as long as glass is removed and the other recyclables are not contaminated.

This has prompted the council to prohibit glass from being put into recycling bins.

It said that small pieces of glass can contaminate other recyclables as they become embedded in paper and cardboard in recycling bins.

Public recycling skip bins will be installed in major locations across the shire

Over the coming weeks, glass recycling skip bins will be installed in major locations across the shire to help residents remove glass from recycling bins.

Last month, the council approved plans to remove glass from the mixed recycling household bin collection service and introduce a fourth glass-only bin service.

The council is also funding temporary higher landfill costs, additional staff and resources, as well as the installation of public recycling skip bins.

The glass recycling trial is being conducted in Lancefield, where residents can put glass items in the ‘glass only’ bins and they are collected monthly.

The council said that kerbside collection service customers will be informed of the new arrangements.

Next month, the council will consider long-term options for recycling, including the possible introduction of an additional ‘glass-only’ bin for the entire shire.