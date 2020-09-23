TWIM PP containers with Trilene HI50TN will help reduce the use of plastic-coated paper boxes in the Indonesian food delivery industry

Thin wall containers made from Chandra Asri's Trilene HI50TN. (Credit: PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk)

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Indonesia’s largest integrated petrochemical company, unveils Trilene® HI50TN, Thin Wall Injection Molded (TWIM) polypropylene (PP) food containers to revolutionize the use of TWIM container as preferred choice for Food Packaging.

The initiative is considered a breakthrough in the implementation of reusable packaging, due to the use of more hygienic and environmentally friendly materials. Trilene HI50TN is also approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and compliant with halal standards, ensuring safety and quality.

The light-weight thin-walled PP food containers were introduced by PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical to distribute sacrificial meats during Eid Al-Adha in July.

“TWIM PP containers replace single-use packaging from other materials, where hygiene and sustainability is questionable. TWIM PP containers are also freezer-safe and microwavable, making them an effective reusable food-storage solution for keeping food healthy, fresh for longer. We aim to inspire people with the benefits of this eco-friendly material, which are light-weight and affordable, and use it for daily food stuff containers, food delivery and any occasion in the years to come,” said Edi Rivai, Vice President Corporate Relations and Sustainability of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk.

According to Statista, online food delivery revenue in Indonesia is projected to grow nearly twofold over the next several years. Catering to the growing need for sustainable packaging for delivery and takeaway foods, TWIM PP containers with Trilene HI50TN are also introduced to help reduce the use of plastic-coated paper boxes in the Indonesian food delivery industry. Switching to TWIM PP containers can also significantly reduce deforestation by decreasing the use of paper-based single-use packaging.

Trilene HI50TN is developed with Milliken’s Hyperform (HPN) Performance Additives for use in TWIM PP food containers. Through enhanced aesthetics, Milliken’s HPN allows consumers to clearly see the freshness of packaged food, building consumer confidence by ensuring excellent food quality. It also gives dimensional stability for leak-proof transport; as well as providing a higher heat resistance for safe microwave use.

Hyperform HPN Performance Additives help to speed up the TWIM PP container production process at molders. Being UL certified, Hyperform HPN also provides a significant reduction in energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Overall, Hyperform HPN provides a sustainable solution to the food packaging industry and an environmental-friendly alternative for consumers.

Source: Company Press Release