The acquisition of Serpa will allow ProMach to expand its specialised secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the pharmaceutical industry

ProMach has acquired Serpa Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired US-based cartoning and end of line packaging systems provider Serpa Packaging Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1985, Serpa caters to the customers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, food, cosmetics, and personal care markets.

Based in Visalia, California, the company is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of cartoners, case and tray packers, robotic palletisers, literature feeders, sleevers and robotic product handling systems for Fortune 5000 companies across the world.

Serpa’s horizontal, vertical, and top load cartoning systems are said to be suitable for both hand load and automatic load applications.

The company also offers line integration and validation services, designing turnkey integrated packaging systems from start to finish with single-source responsibility.

The acquisition of Serpa will allow ProMach to add automated cartoning systems into its portfolio, in addition to expanding its specialised secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the pharmaceutical industry.

ProMach also stated that Serpa’s systems can be designed to meet sanitary and FDA validation requirements and are backed by their customer support programme including a range of repair, preventative maintenance and training options plus rapid service to resolve issues.

Serpa and its complete team, including company founder and president Fernando Serpa, will be included in ProMach’s robotics and end of line group that offers product brands such as Brenton, Dekka, Edson, Orion, Quest, Rennco, Texwrap and Wexxar Bel.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “We’ve worked with them on numerous projects over the years across multiple ProMach product brands and their customer-focused approach has always made them a wonderful partner.

“We’re excited to welcome Serpa to the ProMach family and look forward to working with their outstanding team as they continue developing innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and bringing immense value to their customer base.”

Last month, ProMach acquired another US-based packaging company KHS Bartelt.