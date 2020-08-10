The VR-72 labeler is suitable for use with different pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products such as solid doses, vitamins and injectables, in addition to medical devices and vaccines

WLS has launched VR-72 labeler for Covid-19 vaccine packaging. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

ProMach Pharma Solutions product brand Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS) has introduced a new VR-72 labeler for Covid-19 vaccine packaging applications.

The VR-72 labeler, which is fully servo-driven with a modular design, is a continuous motion pressure-sensitive system that applies wrap-around labels to vials and other cylindrical products at speeds more than 600 vials per minute.

WLS’ VR-72 can be used for different pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products such as solid doses, vitamins and injectables, in addition to medical devices and vaccines.

The VR-72 system facilitates precise and repeatable label placement

The system is suitable to apply paper or film pressure-sensitive labels to vials, bottles, syringes, auto-injector devices and other cylindrical packages.

According to the company, the VR-72 system offers various benefits such as high-speed operation, accurate and repeatable label placement, low maintenance and quick changeovers.

The VR-72 system uses a vacuum drum label dispenser that runs continuously and supports to hold each product with three contact points during labeling. Most of the systems use a wrapping belt to apply labels.

With a capacity to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems, the VR-72 system can print lot numbers, expiration dates and 2D codes, with or without serialised data.

The patented label Reconciler is said to automatically track and remove out-of-tolerance labels from the vacuum drum prior to application onto the product. WLS is offering a variety of reject options with the VR-72 system.

Featuring a 15in color touchscreen HMI, the system can also be added with optional 21 CFR Part 11 that is compliant with the audit trail, domain authentication and various types of data collection services.

WLS business development vice president Philippe Maraval said: “Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers often need labelers that run reliably at 600 vials per minute – that requirement alone eliminates many systems on the market and the VR-72 is one of the highest capacity vial labelers available anywhere.

“We’ve fast-tracked production of these machines to offer expedited deliveries. Plus, we provide global customer support from our headquarters in the U.S. and ProMach facilities in Europe.”

WLS offers advanced rotary and in-line labeling machines, as well as coding, serialization and digital label printing solutions for the pharmaceutical and medical packaging markets as well as the food, beverage, personal care, and consumer markets.

In August 2019, WLS announced the launch of a new Autonomy IV on-demand digital label printer for users in the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical markets.