Taking the first steps towards eliminating plastic leakage into the environment, I Nengah Ledang; Assitant I for Governance Divison, Jembrana's Regency lay the cornerstone of a material recovery and recycling facility in Jembrana, Bali. (Credit: Alliance to End Plastic Waste.)

Project STOP, an alliance to end plastic waste, in partnership with the Government of Jembrana Regency, in Northwest Bali, has started construction on a new waste processing facility in Indonesia.

Project STOP was launched by Austrian chemical company Borealis and SYSTEMIQ in 2017. It is aimed to design, implement and scale circular economy solutions to prevent marine plastic pollution in Southeast Asia.

The new facility is claimed to be the regency’s first-ever solid waste management service that is expected to benefit approximately 150,000 citizens.

Borealis CEO Alfred Stern said: “We at Borealis are pleased to see the rapid progress being made at Project STOP’s Jembrana city partnership.

“Collaboration with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste on key projects such as this is in line with our commitment to avoid plastics entering the ocean and environment by providing sustainable waste management with the engagement of local communities.”

The waste processing plant will include sorting and waste processing areas, residue handling equipment along with other supporting facilities to manage and recycle both organic and non-organic waste from households and businesses.

According to Borealis, the facility is a sustainable full-waste management and recycling system which is expected to create new and permanent employment opportunities for the community.

The new waste processing facility is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Jembrana Environmental Office head I Wayan Sudiarta said: “Waste management is a priority during the Covid-19 pandemic. Waste services for the community must continue to run to create a clean and healthy environment.

“We are pleased to work in this partnership to socialize the importance of waste management, collect household waste and provide the recycling facility for the community.

“The start of construction on this facility marks a major milestone for local job opportunities while strengthening the commitment to provide good services in the waste management sector.”

In February this year, Nestlé and Project STOP have received the support of the regional government of Pasuruan in East Java, Indonesia, to establish a material recovery facility, to create a comprehensive waste management system for communities in the area.