Progroup and Krystals to implement sustainability strategy at PW12 plant to conserve resources and reduce CO2 emissions

The Progroup’s PW12 corrugated sheetfeeder plant in Ellesmere Port. (Credit: Progroup AG)

Progroup, a manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated board, and packaging manufacturer Krystals are investing a total of £20m (€22m) at the Progroup’s PW12 corrugated sheetfeeder plant in Ellesmere Port, England, to create a packaging park.

The £80m PW12 plant, which was commissioned in January 2019, will now receive additional investment from Progroup for infrastructure upgrade as well as from Krystals for new equipment installation to increase efficiency in the production processes.

Additionally, Progroup and Krystals will implement a sustainability strategy to conserve resources and reduce CO2 emissions at the PW12 plant, which is expected to boost competitiveness.

Progroup CEO Jürgen Heindl said: “With the packaging parks model, Progroup’s objective is to grow together with its customers in order to further expand its position in the market.

“We are absolutely delighted that we are able to continue this success story at the Ellesmere Port site with our long-standing partner Krystals.”

Packaging park to be completed in the second half of 2020

Spread over a total area of around 16,000m², the packaging park is planned for completion in the second half of 2020.

Krystals managing director Arron Shingdia said: “Carefully coordinated technical equipment and tried-and-tested warehousing and logistics management deliver maximum reliability of supply.

“We can handle urgent needs at short notice more easily and with a quicker response through flexible interaction.

“Thanks to our cooperation with Progroup, we will be able to strengthen Ellesmere Port as an important production site. Our head office will remain in Lincoln.”

The corrugated sheetfeeder plant, with a working width of 3.35m, will have the capacity to manufacture 235,000 tonnes of corrugated board per year.