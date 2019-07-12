In recognition of craftsmanship and exceptional customer collaboration, ProAmpac announced two of its flexible packages have received Silver PAC Canadian Leadership Award, one for designing the packaging for new children’s snacks and the second for graphics innovation in flexible packaging for premier hair-care products.

Image: ProAmpac has secured two PAC Canadian Leadership Packaging Awards. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

At its award ceremony in Toronto on June 4, the PAC Packaging Consortium named ProAmpac the:

Silver Winner in New Brand Food & Beverage for packaging of My First Bear Paws Vanilla and My First Bear Paws Oatmeal cookies by Dare Foods Ltd., the Cambridge, Ontario-based manufacturer of cookies, confectionary, fruit snacks, crackers and fine breads.

The intent was to develop packaging for a healthy snack alternative in an attractive design for children, ages five and under. Dare created “Pawley Junior,” a younger version of the brand’s classic mascot used on Bear Paw packaging. This successful graphic update along with ProAmpac’s HD flexographic printing expertise maintained Dare’s brand while enhancing the shelf appeal of this new package.

Silver Winner in Packaging Innovation – Flexible saluting ProAmpac’s “disruptive consumer packaging” for L’Oréal Matrix, Total Results Hair Care. ProAmpac used a special strip metalized film, achieving eye-catching metallic graphics on different substrates used in the pouch, while maintaining superior print registration.

The L’Oréal packaging which helped drive sales during 2018 holiday shopping “reinforces the importance of packaging graphics” to successful on-shelf marketing,” said Adam Grose, ProAmpac’s chief commercial officer.

The packaging for Matrix Hair Care’s Total Results Hair Care Holiday Kits, recipient of two Graphic Design USA awards, was produced in collaboration with L’Oréal – Matrix Hair Care.

“The PAC Canadian Leadership Awards for Dare Foods and L’Oréal packaging underscore ProAmpac’s approach to a process we call Collaborative Innovation,” said Grose. “Here the brand owner and ProAmpac combine forces to develop breakout packaging concepts and to accelerate packaging innovations.”

Source: Company Press Release