ProAmpac and Westlab have introduced recyclable pouch for bath salts. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has collaborated with Westlab to launch a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.

ProActive Recyclable R-1050 film, which is part of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability product range, has been used to produce the new pouch for Westlab’s premium bath salts,

According to ProAmpac, the pouch is considered recycle-ready and secured approval for polyethylene film collection streams.

Westlab sales director Nigel Hargreaves said: “Westlab prides itself on being on the forefront of wellness. Therefore, providing consumers with packaging that is more sustainable is a must. ProAmpac’s film is not only recyclable, but it ran at-rate on our filling machines. This pouch is an all-around win.”

The new stand-up pouch features a recyclable zipper closure and HD flexographic printing for clear messaging and branding.

The new pouch consists of up to 10% less packaging material compared with the non-recyclable version, said the company.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “Partnering with a leading brand like Westlab is critical in bringing to market the latest in sustainable flexible packaging innovations.

“Westlab’s forward-thinking along with ProAmpac’s material-science expertise proves that greener flexible packaging can support a variety of markets and applications.”

Westlab is an international brand that offers luxury, natural and accessible mineral bathing salts.

Last month, ProAmpac announced a smart packaging partnership agreement with Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences.

ProAmpac, which is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors, offers sustainable flexible packaging products to a diverse global marketplace.