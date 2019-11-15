Shelf-differentiating Signature Surfaces films comprising Paper Touch – a coating that combines the feel of paper with the protection of plastic film; Soft Touch – providing a soft, velvety feel, ideal for premium products; and Registered Matte – lending a matte-photo-like texture to all, or part, of a package’s surface

Image: ProAmpac has spotlighted sustainable and shelf-differentiating packaging at PLMA’s 2019 Private Label Trade Show. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader is exhibiting at PLMA’s 2019 Private Label Trade Show next week in the Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago, Booth F1246 in the North Hall.

With a focus on greener packaging solutions and shelf differentiation, ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability® product line will be on display, showcasing flexible packaging in four categories:1) recyclable; 2) post-consumer recycled content; 3) renewable and 4) compostable.

“We are offering store brand decision makers sustainable options for standout packaging that manufacturers need, and consumers want,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

“When you meet with our show team, you’ll learn how ProAmpac responds quickly to customers with distinctive and sustainable solutions backed up with high-speed, high-volume production capabilities.”

Some of the technology being featured at this year’s PLMA show include:

R-1000, a recyclable ready mono polyethylene film designed for HFFS / VFFS roll stock applications or can be supplied in pre-made pouch format and is the most recent introduction in ProAmpac’s portfolio of ProActive Sustainability® products.

Shelf-differentiating Signature Surfaces films comprising Paper Touch – a coating that combines the feel of paper with the protection of plastic film; Soft Touch – providing a soft, velvety feel, ideal for premium products; and Registered Matte – lending a matte-photo-like texture to all, or part, of a package’s surface.

In addition to their products, ProAmpac has several unique capabilities to help current and potential customers with their packaging design which include:

Collaborative Innovation, a distinctive ProAmpac process that accelerates creative packaging design and development by integrating ProAmpac and customer product-development teams.

A rich inventory of flexible packaging at the ready, such as stand-up pouches, flat-bottom pouches optimizing the “billboard effect” of the package itself, as well as custom reclose features and spouts that improve functionality and design.

Outstanding, award-winning high-definition printing capabilities that pop package designs and connect to shoppers with clarity and precision.

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability — provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Source: Company Press Release