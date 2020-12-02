The acquired businesses will help ProAmpac to expand packaging product offerings to retail, grocery and quick service restaurant customers

ProAmpac has acquired Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has acquired Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak in Canada for an undisclosed sum.

Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak serve customers in the retail, grocery chains and quick service restaurant (QSR) sectors in North America.

The acquired businesses have expertise in the manufacturing of paper bags, plastic bags and can liners, and foam packaging trays.

The deal enables ProAmpac to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and expand packaging product offerings to retail, grocery and QSR customers.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said: “All of us at ProAmpac have deep respect for the legacy and long history of excellence of the Rosenbloom Group of companies. We are pleased to add this strong business to our platforms, which enhances our presence in Canada and allows us to broaden our product offering in the United States.

“With the Rosenbloom, Dyne-A-Pak and Hymopack brands as part of the ProAmpac family, we will deliver even greater value and services to our customers.”

With the addition of Rosenbloom Groupe, ProAmpac now operates 35 sites across the globe. Rosenbloom Groupe, which will continue its brands in Canada, maintains its manufacturing facilities.

ProAmpac produces flexible packaging solutions for different consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. With around 4,600 employees, the company serves more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.

In September this year, ProAmpac commenced construction on a new Collaboration & Innovation Centre (CIC) at its manufacturing facility in Ogden town near Rochester in New York, US.