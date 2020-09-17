The new collaboration and innovation centre will be used for development, prototyping, and rapid assessment of new packaging

ProAmpac has commenced construction on a new collaboration and innovation centre in Ogden town near Rochester. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has commenced construction on a new Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) at its manufacturing facility in Ogden town near Rochester in New York, US.

The new centre, which will entail an investment of $8m, will add new 25,000ft² to the firm’s existing facility that will serve as an international hub for packaging design and development.

The existing pouch manufacturing facility offers low to medium volume production of flexible packaging such as child-resistant reclosable easy-open (CRREO) pouches. It serves the customers in the agricultural chemical, personal care, medical and pharmaceutical markets.

ProAmpac to commence operations at the innovation centre in 2021

Expected to be operational in 2021, the new CIC will be used for development, prototyping, and rapid assessment of new packaging.

The innovation centre will also include training and advanced collaboration space to conduct customer ideation sessions. It is expected to create 40 new jobs.

CIC is said to serve as a one-stop shopping centre for both sustainable materials and creative flexible-packaging structures.

It will feature horizontal and vertical filling equipment to facilitate in-production and high-speed filling validation.

According to the company, other new equipment will simulate the stresses of transportation, water, vapour, and oxygen transmission by a new package.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said: “First the Collaboration & Innovation Center will accelerate fresh ideas in product development. In fact, ProAmpac leads the flexible packaging industry in the development of sustainable packaging providing what today’s consumers want and the properties brand leaders need.

“Second, with printing, design, and advanced materials being fundamental to flexible-packaging innovation, ProAmpac’s CIC is well aligned with the rich industrial heritage of the Rochester area in photography, imaging and technology.”

In August this year, ProAmpac collaborated with premium speciality baby food products provider Bimbosan to introduce a renewable bio-based packaging for baby nutrition products.