US-based flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has introduced ProActive Recyclable R-2000F film for premium frozen food packaging applications.

ProActive Recyclable R-2000F is a polyethylene-based laminated structure designed to maintain machine efficiencies on high-speed form/fill/seal lines.

The patent-pending film has been designed to deliver a better performance in cold weather conditions and represents the latest addition to the company’s ProActive Sustainability product family.

Furthermore, the material has been prequalified for store drop-off recycling via polyethylene recycling streams.

The US-based company stated that the film’s improved stiffness and scuff-resistance offer better display characteristics in the freezer case, enhancing brand differentiation.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “ProAmpac is committed to providing our customers sustainable alternatives to their current products that do not sacrifice manufacturing or end-use performance.

“Our material scientists have designed a product that is unique to frozen-food packaging, that runs at-rate, and is recyclable.”

Grose added: “The debut of R-2000F comes on the heels of ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 film which we launched just a few weeks ago.

“We are excited to introduce this unique technology that will immediately help brands advance their sustainable packaging goals.”

ProActive Recyclable R-2000F can be supplied with a pre-applied recyclable Inno-Lok zipper and is also available in pre-made pouch format.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice president Hesam Tabatabaei said: “Maintaining filling machine efficiency and superior shelf appearance was at the forefront of the design process when we developed R-2000F. The film has been proven to run ‘at-rate’ on existing equipment.

“Our ProActive Recyclable R-2000F has superior heat resistance, a robust sealant technology, and excellent dimpling resistance, which makes it an ideal replacement for gusseted frozen food packaging made of non-recyclable PET/PE or OPP/PE laminations.”

The company also provides ProActive Recyclable R-500F, a surface printed mono-web structure for manufacturing gusseted bags on high-speed vertical form/fill/seal applications.