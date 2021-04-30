The recyclable fresh-food-to-go packaging provides modified-atmosphere options in a sleek and unified design with different customisation options

ProAmpac has introduced RAP’s fresh-food-to-go packaging in North America. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging solutions provider ProAmpac has introduced its Rapid Action Packaging’s (RAP) fresh-food-to-go packaging portfolio in North America.

The company is already offering RAP’s recyclable fresh-food-to-go packaging products for customers in Europe.

Designed to be recyclable in paper streams, each product will help to eliminate avoidable plastics and use the least amount of materials.

The fresh-food-to-go packaging provides modified-atmosphere options in a sleek and unified design with different customisation options, in addition to the sustainability benefits.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “Continuing our mission to deliver sustainable flexible packaging solutions, ProAmpac is pleased to offer the full capabilities of the RAP product line to the North American market following our successful merger in January.

“Already proven in the UK and EU markets, our sustainable extended shelf-life packaging products ensure consumers experience the same quality and freshness whether food is produced in-store or upstream.”

In January this year, ProAmpac acquired UK-based manufacturer RAP that offers sustainable cellulose-based packaging products for fresh prepared and ready-to-eat food-to-go.

The company’s packaging product portfolio consists of sandwich packs, trays, wraps, and soft wraps for standard flow wrap machines

ProAmpac fresh food packaging global managing director Graham Williams said: “RAP has spent more than two decades delivering sustainable, and performance-driven ready-to-eat packaging products to UK and EU markets.

“By joining ProAmpac, we can take the next step in our growth strategy and extend this level of service and innovation to North America.”

In February this year, ProAmpac launched ProActive Recyclable R-2000F film for premium frozen food packaging applications.