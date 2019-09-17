The ProActive Recyclable R-1000 film is available in standard or high barrier versions and serves as a recyclable alternative to traditional laminations

Image: ProAmpac has introduced ProActive Recyclable standard and high barrier packaging films. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has expanded its ProActive Sustainability product portfolio with the introduction of Recyclable R-1000 standard and high barrier packaging films.

Designed to be used with vertical and horizontal form fill seal machines, the new ProActive Recyclable R-1000 rollstock is suitable for a range of applications such as dry food, home and personal care, and pet food.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “ProAmpac is committed to help our customers meet their sustainable packaging objectives with products that perform at or above existing product performance levels.

“Our new R-1000 offers processing ease at high speeds for both vertical and horizontal filling machines.”

ProActive Recyclable R-1000 standard and high barrier packaging films support customers to meet sustainability goals

The Recyclable R-1000 film, which has been developed to support customers achieve their sustainability goals, serves as a recyclable alternative to traditional laminations.

With high heat-resistance, the R-1000 film facilitates high-speed filling applications with an advanced seal quality and delivers better performance than mono-material films.

Qualified by How2Recycle for in-store drop off, the new ProActive Sustainability film is FDA compliant for food contact applications. It is provided in matte, gloss or with ProAmpac’s Signature Surfaces Paper Touch tactile enhancement.

ProAmpac will exhibit the new film at this year’s Pack Expo North American packaging trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The event will take place from 23 to 25 September.

ProAmpac research innovation and technology director Hesam Tabatabaei said: “When developing R-1000 we wanted to ensure that it maintained the speed of vertical and horizontal form fill sealing machines and ran much faster than typical mono material films currently on the market.”

In April this year, ProAmpac had introduced Signature Surfaces line of coatings for consumer packaging applications.

Designed to help improve the tactile feel of consumer packaging, the new Signature Surfaces product line is comprised of Paper Touch, Soft Touch and Registered Matte.